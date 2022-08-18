In 16 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Ali Fisher is a freshman receiver from Michigan who played at Pioneer High School In his junior year, 2019, he had 57 receptions for 874 yards and nine touchdowns. After the year was over he was honored with All-State and All-Conference First Team honors. As well as being named the Ann Arbor Area Offensive Player of the Year.

Much of 2020 was lost due to covid and he spent last season developing with Buffalo as a true freshman.

This year he looks to spend developing some more, but with turnover in the receiving corps after last season he could see the field a bit, especially in cleanup time.