In 18 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Jamari Gassett is one of only four returning offensive starters in a season that will be Maurice Linguist's beginning in terms of building his program. He and Quian Williams (Check back three days before kickoff) are going to have to be an explosive combination at wideout if this very inexperienced offense is going to life UB to a winning record.

Last year the then-freshman was Buffalo’s third-leading receiver. He played in all 12, starting 8, bringing in 20 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown.

This season he has every chance to make his mark for Buffalo. The talent is there and the Bulls very much need someone to step up to take some of the pressure off of Quian Williams.