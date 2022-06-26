In 69 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Gabe Wallace has a big job this season. In 2020 he was a reserve linemen in one of Buffalo’s best seasons. Last year Wallace got plugged into the starting role for all 12 games.

Gabe played the first two games at right tackle before moving to guard the rest of the way and it’s likely that he ends up there again.

Wallace came to Buffalo from St. Andrew’s College where he was ranked the #1 offensive lineman in Canada according to Canada Football Chat. A

Wallace has to shift to the role of leader on a rebuilding line. He’s got the size and experience to really carry the unit this season and spent time as a team captain while at St. Andrew’s so he knows the role.