In 75 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

The offensive line is an area where the Bulls have seen a lot of turnover during the past couple of seasons. After last year UB found themselves with only two returning starters and lacking a lot of depth in the position and brought in a couple of graduate transfer students to fill out the front five.

Among them was San Diego State’s Desmond Bessent.

Bessent appeared in 20 games during his years with the Aztecs, two of those were starts. Both starts were last season, a year in which he played in all 13 games.

Given the state of the depth chart it’s not hard to see Bessent starting for the Bulls this season at tackle.