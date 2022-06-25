Men’s Basketball Roster Updates

Author’s note: This information is compiled from many sources, as the roster at ubbulls.com has not been updated to include transfers and incoming freshman. If any information is incorrect or incomplete, add it into the comments.

Returning Players

F Kuluel Mading, Sophomore

F Laquill Hardnett, Senior

G Kidtrell Blocker, Sophomore

G Curtis Jones, Sophomore

F Zaakir Williamson, Sophomore

G Ty Perry, Senior

F Lucas Saleh, Senior

Incoming Freshman

C Isaac Jack,6-11, Port Alberni, British Columbia

G Devin Ceaser, 6-1, Waldorf, MD

Incoming Transfers

F Jonnivius Smith, Junior 6-9, Seton Hall

F Sy Chatman, Junior, 6-8, Illinois State

G Armoni Foster, Senior, 6-4, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

F Isaiah Adams, Junior, 6-6, Central Florida

G Yazid Powell, Junior, 6-4, Harcum Junior College

G Kanye Jones, Sophomore, 6-4, Boston College

Players not returning

G Keyshawn Brewton, no eligibility left

G Ronaldo Segu, entered NBA Draft

F Jeenathan Williams, entered NBA Draft

G Jamon Bivens, no eligibility left

G Tra’von Fagan, no eligibility left

G Maceo Jack, no eligibility left

F Josh Mballa, transfer to Mississippi

C Brock Bertram, no eligibility left

C David Skogman, transfer to Davidson