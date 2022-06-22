In 73 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Buffalo’s offense line has a lot of room for players to contribute this year and redshirt freshman Janik Ogunlade may find some time. As an offensive lineman at North Point High School, Janik was considered a team leader and played in the states Senior Bowl All-Star Game.

Last season he spent his first year at Buffalo developing and may still have a bit more to go before he’s a regular on the field but given the state Buffalo’s of the depth chart he may make some appearances in a rotational capacity.