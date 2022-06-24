In 71 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Mattt Pauste is another of UB’s young linemen that will power the future of the Buffalo Offense.

The redshirt freshman played at Martin Luther King High School before coming to Buffalo. After his senior season, he was named first-team All-State selection, All-Public League First Team and was a mominee for the nominated for the Mini Max Award presented by Maxwell Football Club.

The Mini Max award honors those players who are exceptional on the field, in the classroom, and in their community.

The offensive line is an area where the Bulls have seen a lot of turnover during the past couple of seasons. Even some post spring practice portal action which leaves things pretty wide open.

Given the state of the depth Pajuste has a great chance of being a big contributor on the unit this season.