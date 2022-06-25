Women’s Basketball Roster Update

Returning Players
G Jazmine Young, 5th year
F Ramatoulaye Keita, Junior
Incoming Freshmen
F Hattie Ogden, 6–2, McGrath, Alberta
G Caelan Ellis, 5–7, Powder Springs, GA
Incoming Transfers
G Asonah Alexander, 5–10, Junior, Temple
G Latrice Perkins, 5–11, Fifth Year, Charleston
G Zakiyah Winfield, 5–7, Fifth Year, Glenville State
F Ronni Nwora, 6–2, Sophomore, St. Louis (played high school at The Park School, Buffalo, and is the sister of NBA player Jordan Nwora)
F Emerita Mashaire, 6–0, Sophomore, Cincinnati
G Re’Shawna Stone, 5–6, Graduate Student, Glenville State
F Kiara Johnson, 6–2, Fifth Year, Towson (played high school at Cardinal O’Hara in Buffalo)
F Kayla Salmons, 6–3, Sophomore, Idaho State
G Chellia Watson, 5–8, Junior, USC Upstate
Players not returning
Summer Hemphill, no eligibility left
Loren Christe, transfer to San Francisco
Dyaisha Fair, transfer to Syracuse
Georgia Woolley, transfer to Syracuse
Nia Jordan
Dominique Camp (according to a recent Instagram post, appears to have left program)
Cheyenne McEvans, transfer to Syracuse
Casey Valenti-Paea
Laney Bone
Saniaa Wilson, transfer to Syracuse
Adebola Adeyeye, transfer to Kentucky
Kaelonn Wilson, transfer to Binghamton
Elea Gaba
UB Incoming Freshman no longer coming to Buffalo
Lexi McNabb, transfer to Syracuse
