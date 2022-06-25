Women’s Basketball Roster Update

Returning Players

G Jazmine Young, 5th year

F Ramatoulaye Keita, Junior

Incoming Freshmen

F Hattie Ogden, 6–2, McGrath, Alberta

G Caelan Ellis, 5–7, Powder Springs, GA

Incoming Transfers

G Asonah Alexander, 5–10, Junior, Temple

G Latrice Perkins, 5–11, Fifth Year, Charleston

G Zakiyah Winfield, 5–7, Fifth Year, Glenville State

F Ronni Nwora, 6–2, Sophomore, St. Louis (played high school at The Park School, Buffalo, and is the sister of NBA player Jordan Nwora)

F Emerita Mashaire, 6–0, Sophomore, Cincinnati

G Re’Shawna Stone, 5–6, Graduate Student, Glenville State

F Kiara Johnson, 6–2, Fifth Year, Towson (played high school at Cardinal O’Hara in Buffalo)

F Kayla Salmons, 6–3, Sophomore, Idaho State

G Chellia Watson, 5–8, Junior, USC Upstate

Players not returning

Summer Hemphill, no eligibility left

Loren Christe, transfer to San Francisco

Dyaisha Fair, transfer to Syracuse

Georgia Woolley, transfer to Syracuse

Nia Jordan

Dominique Camp (according to a recent Instagram post, appears to have left program)

Cheyenne McEvans, transfer to Syracuse

Casey Valenti-Paea

Laney Bone

Saniaa Wilson, transfer to Syracuse

Adebola Adeyeye, transfer to Kentucky

Kaelonn Wilson, transfer to Binghamton

Elea Gaba

UB Incoming Freshman no longer coming to Buffalo

Lexi McNabb, transfer to Syracuse