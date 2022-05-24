Bulls In The Pros — Stephanie Reid

Stephanie Reid is the UB Women’s Basketball Team’s all-time leader in assists, and she will be forever remembered as the player who hit a bank shot in overtime to help Buffalo win its first ever MAC Championship in 2016.

After graduating in 2018, Reid began playing in Australia’s WNBL. She joined the Dandenong Rangers for the 2018–19 season, and remained with the team (which was renamed to the Southside Flyers) for the 2019–20 season. Currently she plays for the Townsville Fire.

In the 2021–22 season, Reid finished fourth in the league in assists at 4.9 per game. She averaged 12 points per game.

Earlier this year, Reid was named to the Australian Women’s National Team roster, in advance of the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Champions.