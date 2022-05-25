Bulls In The Pros — Marcy Barberic

Marcy Barberic played five seasons for the Bulls, finishing as the team’s sixth highest goal scorer and eighth in assists. She was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year during her senior year. She was the first Bull ever to be named Second Team All-American.
Barberic signed a pro contract with KR Reykjavik, which plays in Iceland’s top female soccer league. Just yesterday, Barberic scored her first professional goal.
A HUGE shoutout to @BarbericMarcy for not only scoring her first professional goal but a game winner for @KRreykjavik ! This picture says it all.. we are so proud! #WeAreOne #CARE #UBhornsUp pic.twitter.com/Bm3x4M2qib— UB Women's Soccer (@UBWomensSoccer) May 24, 2022
