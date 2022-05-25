 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls In The Pros — Marcy Barberic

By Paige Miller
Marcy Barberic
Marcy Barberic played five seasons for the Bulls, finishing as the team’s sixth highest goal scorer and eighth in assists. She was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year during her senior year. She was the first Bull ever to be named Second Team All-American.

Barberic signed a pro contract with KR Reykjavik, which plays in Iceland’s top female soccer league. Just yesterday, Barberic scored her first professional goal.

