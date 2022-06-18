In 77 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Junior Caelan Shepard came to Buffalo from Broadneck High School in Annapolis. The second team all Maryland offensive lineman helped lead the Bruins to a 10-1 record in his senior year.

After redshirting his freshman year Shapard has seen spot action as a depth lineman for Buffalo. Shepard has played in six games for Buffalo to date.

This year he may so some more time after a couple of years of development. The offensive line is pretty stacked up front but Shepard could provide valuable depth this season.