In 99 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this years roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

#99 Cornell Evans:

Buffalo’s front seven has been a strength of the team for years, and Cornell Evans from Saint Francis Academy in Baltimore Maryland hopes to continue that tradition. One of the top 250 defensive line recruits in the nation and one of the top 50 players in Maryland Evans may be a name to watch over the next few for Buffalo.

The Bulls offered Evans last August, in him, they see an edge rusher that was flying somewhat under the radar. He did have offers from Army, Navy, and Vandy but a lot of recruiting services had him a bit lower in August than they did in December when he signed his letter of intent.

The recruiting service 247 had him at 0.77 in late August but 0.79 by the time he officially become a Bull.

Buffalo is stacked on the defensive line this season. With guys like Wolo, Michel, Williams, and Folsom playing time is not going to be easy to come by in 2022. Evans may be the future of the defensive line, but this year he’s going be depth, seeing time here and there when the outcome of the game is decided.