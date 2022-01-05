 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Men’s Basketball vs Bowling Green Game Thread

New, 8 comments
By Paige Miller
NCAA Basketball: Buffalo at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo
Akron
6-6, MAC 0–2 7-5, MAC 0–1
  • Game: Buffalo vs Bowling Green
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, January 5th
  • TV: ESPN+ ^

More From Bull Run

Loading comments...