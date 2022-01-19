Filed under: Basketball: Women's Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Akron New, 33 comments By Paige Miller Jan 19, 2022, 2:42pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Akron Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Héctor J. Rivas on Unsplash Buffalo Akron 10–4, MAC 4–0 7-4, MAC 4-1 Game: Akron at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, January 19, 2022 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network Game Notes More From Bull Run Bulls Go To 5–0 in the MAC for First Time UB 2021 Losses compared to moments in the Princess Bride Bulls Defeat Kent State with Late Run Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Kent State Men’s Basketball vs Ball State Joe Cauthen out as defensive coordinator Loading comments...
Loading comments...