 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Kent State

New, 6 comments
By Paige Miller
Photo by Héctor J. Rivas on Unsplash
Buffalo
Ball State
9–4, MAC 3–0 10-5, MAC 2-4
  • Game: Kent State at Buffalo
  • Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, January 17, 2022
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network

More From Bull Run

Loading comments...