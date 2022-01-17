Filed under: Basketball: Women's Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Kent State New, 6 comments By Paige Miller Jan 17, 2022, 2:30pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Kent State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Héctor J. Rivas on Unsplash Buffalo Ball State 9–4, MAC 3–0 10-5, MAC 2-4 Game: Kent State at Buffalo Location: Alumni Arena, Buffalo Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, January 17, 2022 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network More From Bull Run Bulls Defeat Kent State with Late Run Men’s Basketball vs Ball State Joe Cauthen out as defensive coordinator How About some Good News from the Portal for a change Bulls Buc Broncos Men’s Basketball vs Western Michigan Loading comments...
