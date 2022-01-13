How About some Good News from the Portal for a change

It’s been a really hard season on coach Maurice Linguist in the portal this year. As seen in this very informative comment by community member “UB in MD”, Buffalo’s been beat up way more than any MAC team this season.

20 UB players have entered the portal this season with EJ Borwn being the most recent. that’s nearly a quarter of all scholarship players. On the flip side Buffalo had only, as of last week, brought in four.

But we’re getting past the worst of the portal season and things are slowing down.

Now lineman Gabe Wallace has withdrawn his name

Former Buffalo OG Gabe Wallace has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal & will return to Buffalo. https://t.co/FBPpHgYfbI — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) January 13, 2022

keeping anyone on the line at this point is huge. Wallace would have been a bigger loss next season than KVT, who is going to Georgia Southern.

Also, incoming, is Arizona State receiver Geordon Porter.

Arizona State transfer WR Geordon Porter has announced that he will be transferring to Buffalo. @SSN_MACtion https://t.co/fhjtuRqOoZ — Sidelines Transfer Portal (@SSN_Portal) January 12, 2022

I have to say, in the now 14 years I’ve been doing this, watching the portal is the least fun thing about college sports.

But, at least we’re mostly through it.