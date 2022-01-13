Joe Cauthen out as defensive coordinator

Never accuse Coach Mo of being indecisive when it comes to personnel.

Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist, according to football scoop, is parting ways with Joe Cauthen after just one season in Buffalo. Cauthen and Linguist both worked together at Valdosta State in 2008, he was a solid pick up for Linguist who had to assemble a staff in a very short time last season.

UB’s defense did show some promise at points in the season but Buffalo allowed an average of more than 38 points per game during their last third of the season, and that cost UB a shot at a winning record in Linguist’s first season at the helm.

One of my worries about coach Linguist was that he would feel the need to really be loyal to staff, giving them at least a couple of seasons, before major changes. This move shows that perhaps the Buffalo coach is going to treat the 2021 off-season as a year to properly stock a program he took over last summer.