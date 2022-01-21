Filed under: Basketball: Men's Men’s Basketball vs Kent By Paige Miller Jan 21, 2022, 12:49pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Men’s Basketball vs Kent Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Buffalo WMU 9-6, MAC 3–2 9-8, MAC 4–3 Game: Buffalo vs Kent State Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, January 21st TV: CBS SN :( More From Bull Run Bulls Go To 5–0 in the MAC for First Time Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Akron UB 2021 Losses compared to moments in the Princess Bride Bulls Defeat Kent State with Late Run Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Kent State Men’s Basketball vs Ball State Loading comments...
Loading comments...