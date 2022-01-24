Filed under: Basketball: Women's Thread: Women’s Basketball at Ohio By Paige Miller Jan 24, 2022, 2:53pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thread: Women’s Basketball at Ohio Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Junior guard Dominique Camp ubbulls.com Buffalo Toledo 11–5, MAC 5–1 9-5, MAC 3–2 Game: Buffalo at Ohio Location: Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, January 24, 2022 TV: ESPN3 Radio: ESPN 1520 AM or on the Varsity Network More From Bull Run Shorthanded Bulls Lose First Conference Game Thread: Women’s Basketball at Toledo Men’s Basketball vs Kent Bulls Go To 5–0 in the MAC for First Time Thread: Women’s Basketball vs Akron UB 2021 Losses compared to moments in the Princess Bride Loading comments...
Loading comments...