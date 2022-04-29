2022 Blue and White Game - Rosters and Coaches

Buffalo’s going to have it’s first spring game under Coach Maurice Linguist tomorrow at 1pm. The coaches were divided up and then drafted their team. That is aside from Alex McNulty and his long snapper Evan Davis who will be playing for both sides.

Saturday’s festivities start with a pre-game Fan Fest beginning at 11:30 am in the Murchie Family Fieldhouse. Nice to have a climate stable place to hold these events in the spring. Admission is free.

Team Blue - HC Brandon Bailey

Surprisingly Cole Snyder and Matt Myers, who I would tag as the #1 and #2 quarterbacks (in no particular order) were both drafted by the Bulls defensive coordinator, and head coach of “Team Blue”.

Defensively CJ Bazile hopes to lead team Blue’s front seven as they try to shake up the backfield fo Team White.

Team White - HC

Despite my impression that it was going to be Snyder or Myers standing at the end, the Bull Run community voted Casey Case the most likely to win the job. Slightly edging out Snyder in our preseason fan pole Case was picked up by Team White’s head coach, UB Offensive Coordinator Shane Montgomery.

On the defensive side of the ball Team White’s going to be led by James Patterson but don’t sleep on them having both Daishon Folsom and George Wolo on the line.

So who comes up Big Tomorrow?