2020 Spring Roster Review : Quarterback

With the departure of Kyle VanTrease things have opened up a little bit at quarterback this coming season. Vantrease oversaw the longest sustained winning that Buffalo football has enjoyed since the 1950’s. Though the team never won a MAC championship under him they did add some hardware with two bowl victories, the first two in program history.

The heir apparent would be Matt Myers.

Myers beat out VanTrease for the job in 2019 but was sidelined with injury early on in the year. Last season Buffalo Coach Maurice Linguist used Myers in 10 games, and he got more and more reps behind center as the season went on.

While his seniority and experience put Myers in pole position there is going to be a lot of competition this spring for the job.

Casey Case was behind Myers on the depth chart last season as a redshirt freshman. In his last season of prep ball, the 6-6 Case threw for 1,235 yards and 18 touchdowns at Winter Park Florida. Case is a typical pro-set style quarterback.

Brian Plummer is a redshirt freshman and maybe the purest dual-threat quarterback Buffalo has on the roster. While running the offense at Quince Orchard High Schoo he went 25-2 and brought home a state championship.

Cole Synder is a local product who came back to Western New York via Rutgers. He spent three seasons in New Jersey, but one was a redshirt and another was the Covid season that “does not count”, so he’s listed as a Sophomore on UB’s roster.

So what do you think? Who gets the job this coming season?