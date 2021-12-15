Portal Update - Bulls add two

Buffalo’s lost a lot in the portal, but the gains are starting to come in. After a weekend set of visits Dartmouth tight end Robbie Mangas and Boston College defensive back Jahmin Muse are going to be wearing the blue and white next season.

Mangas had 8 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. He’s a senior so I’m assuming grad tranfer.

Muse started every game in 2020, and put in some good work this past season.

Those two join 12 hard commits that Buffalo pulled in today, we will break them down in a story later this weeks.