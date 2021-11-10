Buffalo Bulls Fall to Miami Redhawks 45-18

Just when you thought you’ve sat through the hardest game of the year for a Buffalo fan, you’re treated to MACtion. Buffalo’s offense was sporadic and turnover prone and the defense had no ability to stop Miami.

The defense was helpless as Brett Gabbert picked the bulls apart. The Miami Quarterback completed 21 of 28 passes for 351 yards. His main target, Jack Sorenson, set a school record with 283 yards on 14 catches, caught five more for 112 yards.

UB’s offense committed four turnovers, three of which led to Miami touchdowns, and it would have been four if the game had not ended.

With the loss, Buffalo is 4-6, and all but eliminated from the postseason. UB would need to win their next two games, at home against Northern Illinois and then on the road at Ball State.

But worse than the loss is the regression of this football team over the season. This is the same football team that gave Coastal Carolina a game and that managed to hang with MAC East leading Kent and likely bowl team Western Michigan.

The past couple of weeks they have been playing the worst football in the MAC, and frankly it’s no team is even close to as bad as the Bulls right now. Ohio is on a two game streak, Bowling green embarrassed Buffalo last week and Akron is even showing signs of life.

With a new coach and staff, and a lot of turnover there are always challenges but this regression is really the first sign of concern that the team is moving in the wrong direction.