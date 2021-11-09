Buffalo Bulls Basketball vs Michigan Wolverines: Time, TV channel, how to watch

Go big or go home, that’s what the Bulls are going to do to start the season. Taking a trip up to Ypsilanti...’s neighbor for a game in Ann Arbor

This UB team has the talent to match some of the squads which Nate Oats brought to national attention, and they will certainly be tested in the nonconference. PLaying two teams that start the season ranked and a mess of quality mid-majors.

Jim Whitesell has the biggest challenge of the year in front of them tomorrow when they take on #6 Michigan.

Buffalo Bulls vs Michigan Wolverines

Game : Buffalo at Michigan

: Buffalo at Michigan Time : 6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 10th

: 6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 10th TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Line: Pending ^

