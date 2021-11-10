WBB Runs Away from Canisius

Season opener. Buffalo versus crosstown rival Canisius at Alumni Arena. It looks for a while as if Canisius isn’t going to be a pushover, as the Bulls can only manage a 16–13 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter.

And then the Bulls went on a 26–0 run, game over. Canisius failed to score in over 9 minutes of game clock time. In that streak, freshman guard Georgia Woolley had 7 points, junior guard Dyaisha Fair had 6 and junior guard Dominique Camp had 5, and the Bulls picked up 6 steals and two blocks from fifth year forward Summer Hemphill. The Canisius drought almost continued, except Canisius guard Dani Haskell released a running shot just before the 30-second clock expired that bounced on the rim a few times before going in.

Buffalo would take a 34 point lead at half-time, and push the lead to 56 in the fourth quarter, when sophomore forward Rama Keita poked the ball away from a Canisius player, raced the length of the court, did the euro-step to get away from another Canisius player, and scored the team’s 100th point. Final score 102–42, largest margin of victory by a UB team in the Division I era.

Buffalo finished shooting 48.6% from the floor, and 26–29 from the free-throw line. They outrebounded Canisius 54–32 and Buffalo picked up 19 steals.

Fair led the team in scoring with 16, while sophomore guard Cheyenne McEvans scored 13 and junior forward Loren Christie scored 12 (in just 13 minutes of playing time) and senior forward Ade Adeyeye also had 12, while three other Bulls also made it into double digit points.

Hemphill led the team with 10 rebounds, and Camp led the team with 9 assists. Fair had four steals.

Notes: