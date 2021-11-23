Buffalo Bulls Basketball vs Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: Time, TV channel, how to watch

The Bulls are squaring off against 3-1 Stephen F. Austin. The Jacks have knocked off Middle Tennessee and lost to South Dakota state, their other games coming against lower-division competition.
For Buffalo, this is a key neutral site, resume building, game which they are going to need if they want any hope of an at large bid to the NCAA or NIT tournaments. The same can be said of the Lumberjacks.
Buffalo Bulls vs SFA
- Game: Buffalo at North Texas
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, November 23rd
- TV: CBSSN :(
- Line: Buffalo -5^
^ - Sponsored link
