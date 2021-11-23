 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BRuWPeG : Arbor Called it

By Tim Riordan

“Let’s get ready to fumble”, was one of the most predictive comments I’ve seen on a BRuWPeG, and it broke a tie this week. Arborhill and Zigo tied this week, but calling how UB lost get’s the tiebreaker.

Zigo 26 27 37 NIU 64 -10 5
arborhill 18 24 31 NIU 55 -7 5
Bulls & Bills 19 27 24 Buffalo 51 3 3
Daveysbrew 12 27 25 Buffalo 52 2 3
David Brand 21 21 35 NIU 56 -14 3
121Merrimac 23 30 27 Buffalo 57 3 2
flnewts2018 14 33 30 Buffalo 63 3 2
Smee 20 21 42 NIU 63 -21 2
Buffalo Super Fan 18 17 35 NIU 52 -18 2
UBBulls98 16 20 42 NIU 62 -22 2
PE21 16 10 17 NIU 27 -7 2
Blogfather 13 17 35 NIU 52 -18 2
Majortomxiii 12 17 45 NIU 62 -28 2
Ghost of Quinn 10 29 53 NIU 82 -24 2
rma116 12 18 38 NIU 56 -20 2
Dr. Smoke 7 17 41 NIU 58 -24 2
markchicago 14 38 35 Buffalo 73 3 1
CTBullsFan 6 35 28 Buffalo 63 7 1
LK4 9 13 24 NIU 37 -11 1
Verandaman 15 17 14 Buffalo 31 3 0

With one game left, sadly just one game... Here are the standings for everyone who is still, mathematically in it. (12 points being a perfect pick). Sadly I’m out of it with 13 :(

Zigo 26
121Merrimac 23
David Brand 21
Smee 20
Bulls & Bills 19
arborhill 18
Buffalo Super Fan 18
UBBulls98 16
PE21 16
Verandaman 15
flnewts2018 14
markchicago 14
