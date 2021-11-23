BRuWPeG : Arbor Called it

“Let’s get ready to fumble”, was one of the most predictive comments I’ve seen on a BRuWPeG, and it broke a tie this week. Arborhill and Zigo tied this week, but calling how UB lost get’s the tiebreaker.
|Zigo
|26
|27
|37
|NIU
|64
|-10
|5
|arborhill
|18
|24
|31
|NIU
|55
|-7
|5
|Bulls & Bills
|19
|27
|24
|Buffalo
|51
|3
|3
|Daveysbrew
|12
|27
|25
|Buffalo
|52
|2
|3
|David Brand
|21
|21
|35
|NIU
|56
|-14
|3
|121Merrimac
|23
|30
|27
|Buffalo
|57
|3
|2
|flnewts2018
|14
|33
|30
|Buffalo
|63
|3
|2
|Smee
|20
|21
|42
|NIU
|63
|-21
|2
|Buffalo Super Fan
|18
|17
|35
|NIU
|52
|-18
|2
|UBBulls98
|16
|20
|42
|NIU
|62
|-22
|2
|PE21
|16
|10
|17
|NIU
|27
|-7
|2
|Blogfather
|13
|17
|35
|NIU
|52
|-18
|2
|Majortomxiii
|12
|17
|45
|NIU
|62
|-28
|2
|Ghost of Quinn
|10
|29
|53
|NIU
|82
|-24
|2
|rma116
|12
|18
|38
|NIU
|56
|-20
|2
|Dr. Smoke
|7
|17
|41
|NIU
|58
|-24
|2
|markchicago
|14
|38
|35
|Buffalo
|73
|3
|1
|CTBullsFan
|6
|35
|28
|Buffalo
|63
|7
|1
|LK4
|9
|13
|24
|NIU
|37
|-11
|1
|Verandaman
|15
|17
|14
|Buffalo
|31
|3
|0
With one game left, sadly just one game... Here are the standings for everyone who is still, mathematically in it. (12 points being a perfect pick). Sadly I’m out of it with 13 :(
