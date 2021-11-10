Filed under: Game Thread : Buffalo Bulls Basketball at Michigan Wolverines By Tim Riordan@UBBullRun Nov 10, 2021, 7:59am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread : Buffalo Bulls Basketball at Michigan Wolverines Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK Buffalo Michigan Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, November 10th TV: Big 10 Network More From Bull Run Buffalo Bulls Fall to Miami Redhawks 45-18 Buffalo Bulls Basketball vs Michigan Wolverines: Time, TV channel, how to watch Double Game Thread: WBB @ Canisius Football @ Miami Game Thread: Buffalo vs Canisius Off Day Observations Buffalo Bulls vs Miami RedHawks: Time, TV channel, how to watch Loading comments...
Loading comments...