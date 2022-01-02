Bulls Hold Off Miami (OH)

The UB women’s basketball team ran out to a 17 point lead at the end of the first quarter, and then saw Miami (OH) cut the lead to just three points late in the fourth quarter, but held on to win 88–83. The Bulls are now 8–4 and 2–0 in the MAC.

The Bulls’ sizzling first quarter was highlighted by junior guard Dominique Camp’s 8 points, on 4-for-5 shooting and super-senior forward Summer Hemphill’s 12 points. The Bulls shot 57% in the quarter and wound up leading 29–12. Buffalo would still maintain a 15 point lead at halftime, despite their leading scorer, junior guard Dyaisha Fair, having only two points in the half (both on free throws).

Buffalo fans know that when Fair is cold for a while, this is almost always followed by a hot streak, and Fair would put up 26 points in the second half on 10-for-16 shooting, including four rainbow three-pointers.

The Bulls still led by 14 at the end of the third quarter, and still led by 12 with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter. But then Miami made nine consecutive field goal attempts, most of them difficult shots with Buffalo defenders in good position. Fortunately, Buffalo also scored a few baskets during that streak, but the Redhawks cut the lead to three with 2:11 remaining.

Buffalo’s senior forward Ade Adeyeye then made three consecutive layups, all coming on assists from Camp, and Buffalo’s lead was back to 9. Although Miami would narrow the lead in the final seconds, it was not enough.

Adeyeye had a season high 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting in 28 minutes of playing time, and for the most part stayed out of foul trouble (although she did foul out in the last minute). Fair led the Bulls with 28 points while Hemphill had 20, Camp had 11 (her career high at Division I schools Troy and Buffalo) and freshman guard Georgia Woolley had 10. Camp had 9 assists (following her 16 assist performance in the previous game), and Fair had 5. Hemphill had 9 rebounds, Woolley had 8 and Fair had 7. Camp played all 40 minutes.

Buffalo next faces Bowling Green on the road on Wednesday, January 5 at 7pm (ESPN3).

