In 15 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Cole Snyder was recruited by Buffalo back when he was playing for Southwestern in western New York, but Snyder decided instead to opt for Rutgers. After a season with the Scarlet Knights he’s decided to transfer back to Buffalo.

While in New Jersey last year he played in six games and was 18-for-28 for 130 yards and a touchdown, along with added 42 rushing yards. He was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

This season with the transfer of Kyle VanTrease the Quarterback position is wide open but after the spring, and into the early days of summer camp it looks like Snyder may be the favorite to start the season for Buffalo.