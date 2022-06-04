In 91 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this years roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

Devin Morgan was part of the first Buffalo Linguist class, a class ranked #2 in the MAC when all was said and done.

He was a top 50 recruit from the state of Maryland and a three-star lineman despite sitting out 2020 from surgery and transferring from Bishop McNamara to St. Frances.

As we’ve gone through a lot of the younger defensive linemen this season the theme is “the future”. Buffalo has a very solid starting four and players like Morgan are going to spend 2022 developing or as rotational relief for the UB line.