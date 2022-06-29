In 66 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Dom Polizzi is a junior walk on lineman who spent his last few seasons working with the defense.

After using his redshirt in 2019 to develop he became a dependable member of the special teams unit and an important rotational player on defense.

During Buffalo’s 2020 run he played in six game, registering six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Last season he played in 11 games, mainly as a special team player.

In both 2020 and 2021 Polizzi was an academic all-conference player and this season is making the move to the offensive line.

UB’s website has him at 6-1, 282 which seems a bit smallish for the offensive line but his work on special teams over the years means he may see work on the kicking and punting units along with some rotation to provide the team with depth.