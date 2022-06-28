At one point last year Buffalo was 4-4 and looking at a decent outside chance at a winning season in year one under Maurice Linguist. Then they got hammered by Bowling Green and things went south for the rest of the year.

What made the Bowling green loss so galling was that the Falcons anemic offense, last in the MAC in most every important category, lit up the UB defense like a Christmas tree. IT was the only game the squad produced a 100-yard rusher (Terion Stewert 170), and the only game the Falcons managed to score more than 27 points.

This year Scot Loeffler has the most returning talent of any team in college football. But that does not guarantee success.

Matt McDonald threw 12 touchdown passes with just seven interceptions last year. He’s a very good game-managing quarterback who can place the ball well. And he has all of his top receivers returning.

Terion Stewert put in a lot of work as a freshman last year, and likely gets the nod this season as the starter. He will be running behind a line that returns four starters.

If Loeffler is going to make the offense work at Bowling Green, ever, this may be the year.

Last year the defense was the strength of the team, key in their win over Minnesota the unit returns nearly everyone. They were number 4 in the MAC and best against the pass. They will have to account for the losses of Sy Dabney and Devin Taylor.

For Buffalo to come out on top the defense is going to have to be better. Scoring like we did last season on Bowling green, and still losing, was probably the hardest thing for a UB fan to digest. The BG defenser is going to be as good as ever and the offense should be better this season, so it’s a going to be a really rough go of it for Buffalo