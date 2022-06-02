In 93 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this years roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

Michael Tetteh has spent the past two seasons working with Buffalo’s scout team as they prepared for upcoming opponents.

Tetteh came to Buffalo from Cardinal Hayes high school, in the Bronx. He picked Buffalo over offers from Temple, UMass, and several FCS programs. Michael was the is the number 16 player in New York State back in 2019.