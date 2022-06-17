In 78 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Sophomore Tyler Doty spent his redshirt year on Buffalo’s scout team but the Trench Trophy winning lineman could break onto the game-day roster this year. At 6-5 300 pounds he has the size for the position and in addition to the Trench Trophy, he was All-USA New York First Team and earned the Jim Dombrowski Award.

He’s also a straight-out athlete, twice claiming the shot put and discus titles in the WNY Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship league.

While he may not be ready to take a key position on the line this year Doty’s name should be popping up on the UB two deep.