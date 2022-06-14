Buffalo Bulls Preseason Profile Nicholas Fronczak

In 81 days the Buffalo Bulls will kick off the 2021 season and Bull Run aims to make our fanbase one of the best informed about their team. To that end we’re going though the entire roster as we move towards kickoff.

Nicholas Fronczak from Victor high came to Buffalo as a potential offensive lineman. The 6-6 Fronczak didn’t make it into any games in his freshman season but he did stick and the coaches see in him a potential Tight end.

Tight end is pretty set this season and it’s hard to see a redshirt freshman moved over to take to the field on offense too much. Though Fronczak has a big frame and may impress.