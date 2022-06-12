In 83 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation.

Tad Barr came to Buffalo in 2021 as a sophomore transfer from DIII Morivan university. Before that he played prep ball for Pen Argyl, where he was an all area honorable mention player.

Right now it’s hard to see how UB receivers coach Kevin Sherman plans to use Barr, it’s likely he works with the scout team this coming season.