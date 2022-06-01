In 94 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a look at some of the past accomplishments UB players have made so that this year's team can get their due when they catch or pass some of the greats of the past.
Some old stats are easier to compile than others. Defense, in particular, is something of a pain. But, I’m relatively comfortable with my top 15 or so in these categories. Let’s look at Tackles for loss.
Career Record Holders:
Khalil Mack owns a the NCAA record so of course, he also owns the Buffalo career record.
But, did you know he does not own the the UB single-season record? That Honor goes to Buffalo’s sack master of the 1990’s, Vince Canosa.
Canosa played during the down times as UB transitioned from Division III to Division 1-AA. They moved into a new stadium, and lost a lot of games due to the talent disparity. Canosa however was ready for the spotlight. - C. Mostiller
Eventually, his career record for sacks and tackles for loss would fall but interestingly his 1993 season still stands out as tops in both categories. The great Mack came close to smashing that record, twice, but never got it over the finish line.
|Rank
|Loss
|Player
|Year
|TFL
|1
|21.5
|Vince Canosa
|1993
|21.5
|2
|21
|Khalil Mack
|2012
|21
|3
|20.5
|Khalil Mack
|2011
|20.5
|4
|19.5
|Tim Teicher
|1987
|19.5
|5
|19
|Rich Dadabo
|1990
|19
|6
|19
|Larry Hutchinson
|2007
|19
|7
|19
|Keith Hansen
|1996
|19
|8
|18.5
|Khalil Mack
|2013
|18.5
|9
|16
|John White
|1982
|16
|10
|15
|Trevor Scott
|2007
|15
|11
|15
|Duane Williams
|2000
|15
|12
|15
|Craig Guest
|1995
|15
|13
|14.5
|Khalil Mack
|2010
|14.5
|14
|14.5
|Brandon Crawford
|2016
|14.5
|15
|14.5
|Adam Redden
|2014
|14.5
|16
|13.5
|Trevor Scott
|2006
|13.5
|17
|13
|Rob Schroeder
|2005
|13
|18
|13
|Aaron Sanders
|2005
|13
|19
|12.5
|Nick Gilbo
|2015
|12.5
|20
|12.5
|Adam Redden
|2013
|12.5
The record climber to watch this year will be James Patterson.
|Rank
|Player
|TFL
|1
|Khalil Mack
|74.5
|2
|Vince Canosa
|50.5
|3
|Keith Hansen
|41
|4
|Hardy Mitchell
|34
|5
|Dave May
|33.5
|6
|Steven Means
|30.5
|7
|Adam Redden
|29
|8
|Trevor Scott
|28.5
|9
|James Patterson
|27.5
|10
|Davonte Shannon
|27
|11
|Colby Way
|27
|12
|Brandon Crawford
|24
|13
|Lee Skinner
|23.5
|14
|Taylor Riggins
|23
|15
|Malcolm Koonce
|22.5
|16
|Charles Harris
|22.5
|17
|Khalil Hodge
|21
|18
|Tim Teicher
|19.5
|19
|Kadofi Wright
|19.5
|20
|Rich Dadabo
|19
Already in the top 10 all-time, if he matches his production from last year he will end up at #4 all-time with 39.5 TFL’s in his career.
If you’ve been following this site for any amount of time then you know that on the side I’ve been working to build up a usable record book. Most of the records provided by the school don’t go back too long or go too deep into detail.
So if you see an error here, please point it out to me. Also, if you have access to any stats or record books that go back further than 2000, I’d appreciate it. Thank you!
