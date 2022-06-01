In 94 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a look at some of the past accomplishments UB players have made so that this year's team can get their due when they catch or pass some of the greats of the past.

Some old stats are easier to compile than others. Defense, in particular, is something of a pain. But, I’m relatively comfortable with my top 15 or so in these categories. Let’s look at Tackles for loss.

Career Record Holders:

Khalil Mack owns a the NCAA record so of course, he also owns the Buffalo career record.

But, did you know he does not own the the UB single-season record? That Honor goes to Buffalo’s sack master of the 1990’s, Vince Canosa.

Canosa played during the down times as UB transitioned from Division III to Division 1-AA. They moved into a new stadium, and lost a lot of games due to the talent disparity. Canosa however was ready for the spotlight. - C. Mostiller

Eventually, his career record for sacks and tackles for loss would fall but interestingly his 1993 season still stands out as tops in both categories. The great Mack came close to smashing that record, twice, but never got it over the finish line.

Rank Loss Player Year TFL 1 21.5 Vince Canosa 1993 21.5 2 21 Khalil Mack 2012 21 3 20.5 Khalil Mack 2011 20.5 4 19.5 Tim Teicher 1987 19.5 5 19 Rich Dadabo 1990 19 6 19 Larry Hutchinson 2007 19 7 19 Keith Hansen 1996 19 8 18.5 Khalil Mack 2013 18.5 9 16 John White 1982 16 10 15 Trevor Scott 2007 15 11 15 Duane Williams 2000 15 12 15 Craig Guest 1995 15 13 14.5 Khalil Mack 2010 14.5 14 14.5 Brandon Crawford 2016 14.5 15 14.5 Adam Redden 2014 14.5 16 13.5 Trevor Scott 2006 13.5 17 13 Rob Schroeder 2005 13 18 13 Aaron Sanders 2005 13 19 12.5 Nick Gilbo 2015 12.5 20 12.5 Adam Redden 2013 12.5

The record climber to watch this year will be James Patterson.

Rank Player TFL 1 Khalil Mack 74.5 2 Vince Canosa 50.5 3 Keith Hansen 41 4 Hardy Mitchell 34 5 Dave May 33.5 6 Steven Means 30.5 7 Adam Redden 29 8 Trevor Scott 28.5 9 James Patterson 27.5 10 Davonte Shannon 27 11 Colby Way 27 12 Brandon Crawford 24 13 Lee Skinner 23.5 14 Taylor Riggins 23 15 Malcolm Koonce 22.5 16 Charles Harris 22.5 17 Khalil Hodge 21 18 Tim Teicher 19.5 19 Kadofi Wright 19.5 20 Rich Dadabo 19

Already in the top 10 all-time, if he matches his production from last year he will end up at #4 all-time with 39.5 TFL’s in his career.

If you’ve been following this site for any amount of time then you know that on the side I’ve been working to build up a usable record book. Most of the records provided by the school don’t go back too long or go too deep into detail.

So if you see an error here, please point it out to me. Also, if you have access to any stats or record books that go back further than 2000, I’d appreciate it. Thank you!