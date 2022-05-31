In 95 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this years roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

Daymond Williams came to Buffalo last year as a JUCO transfer from Cisco College in Texas. The NJCAA honorable mention All-American in the spring of 2021 racked up 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in the covid shortened 2021 spring season.

Last season he had an immediate impact for Buffalo. He played in all 12 games, starting five of them on the line. Williams led UB with 6.5 sacks on the season. Williams was named All-MAC Second Team.

Williams will enter 2022 as very likely a starter. Along with Wolo, Michel, and Folsom the Buffalo front line should be solid for MAC play and Williams will look to add on his sack total from last season.