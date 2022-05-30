In 96 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this years roster so that when the season starts we have the move informed fan base in the nation.

#96 Floyd Dozier:

Dozier was a huge pickup two years ago. Widely considered to be one of the top 100 defensive linemen in 2020 he picked UB over offers from 17 other schools. Among those other offers were Iowa State, Colorado State, UCF, and several Mid-American conference programs.

In his Junior year at Palmetto Dozier had 58 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, and an interception his junior season. He was an All-District First Team selection on a team that was a district champion and two-time regional champion.

After sitting out as a redshirt freshman last season Dozier will be pushing for playing time this year. The starters on Buffalo’s line are pretty likely going to be the upperclassmen like Wolo, Michel, Williams, and Folsom, but it’s hard not to see a decent amount of snaps for someone like Dozier in a rotational capacity who can give starters a breather without serious fall off from the defensive line.