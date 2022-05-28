Buffalo Bulls Sack Masters, and the next generation.

In 98 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a look at some of the past accomplishments UB players have made so that this year's team can get their due when they cath or pass some of the greats of the past.

Some old stats are easier to compile than others. Defense, in particular, is something of a pain. But, I’m relatively comfortable with my top 15 or so in these categories. Let’s look at Sacks.

Career Record Holders:

Of course, Khalil Mack is the name everyone is going to know. As are Trevor Scott, Steven Means, and some other Bulls that ended up in the NFL. But it’s nice to see guys like Vince Canosa and Rich Dadabo get their due.

Rank Player MAX of SUM of Sk Notes 1 Khalil Mack 2013 28.5 2 Keith Hansen 1996 25 3 Vince Canosa 1994 24 4 Rich Dadabo 1992 24 5 Steven Means 2012 19.5 6 Trevor Scott 2007 19 7 Dave May 1985 18 8 Taylor Riggins 2021 17.5 9 Malcolm Koonce 2020 17 10 Hardy Mitchell 0 15.5 Year by year stats incomplete 11 Colby Way 2013 15 12 Aaron Sanders 2005 15 13 Dan Leo 1986 14.5 Year by year stats incomplete 14 Don Poulsen 1998 12.5 15 Charles Harris 2018 12 16 Adam Redden 2014 11 17 Tim Teicher 1987 10.5 Year by year stats incomplete

This year's team has a couple of players who could get into that top 15 territories with a solid season

Rank Player Recent Yr Sk 1 Daymond Williams 2021 6.5 2 Kyler Laing 2021 4.5 3 Max Michel 2021 4 4 James Patterson 2021 4 5 George Wolo 2021 3 6 Daishon Folsom 2021 2 7 Shaun Dolac 2021 1.5 8 C.J. Bazile 2021 1

They would really need fantastic seasons to get too high up, should they accomplish that their single-season numbers would also crack the top 20.

Rank Sk Player Year Sacks 1 12.5 Vince Canosa 1993 12.5 2 11 Dan Leo 1986 11 3 10.5 Tim Teicher 1987 10.5 4 10.5 Khalil Mack 2013 10.5 5 10 Trevor Scott 2007 10 6 9 Rich Dadabo 1992 18 7 9 Trevor Scott 2006 9 8 9 Keith Hansen 1996 9 9 9 Duane Williams 2000 9 10 9 Anthony Scott 1996 9 11 8.5 Taylor Riggins 2019 8.5 12 8.5 John White 1982 8.5 13 8 Malcolm Koonce 2019 8 14 8 Khalil Mack 2012 8 15 7.5 Tony Jones 1989 7.5 16 7.5 Steven Means 2012 7.5 17 7 Vince Canosa 1994 7 18 7 Trevor Nickerson 1991 7 19 7 Ledarius Mack 2019 7 20 7 Don Poulsen 1997 7 21 7 Colby Way 2012 7

If you’ve been following this site for any amount of time then you know that on the side I’ve been working to build up a usable record book. Most of the records provided by the school don’t go back too long or go too deep into detail.

So if you see an error here, please point it out to me. Also, if you have access to any stats or record books that go back further than 2000, I’d appreciate it. Thank you!