Buffalo Bulls Sack Masters, and the next generation.

In 98 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a look at some of the past accomplishments UB players have made so that this year's team can get their due when they cath or pass some of the greats of the past.
Some old stats are easier to compile than others. Defense, in particular, is something of a pain. But, I’m relatively comfortable with my top 15 or so in these categories. Let’s look at Sacks.
Career Record Holders:
Of course, Khalil Mack is the name everyone is going to know. As are Trevor Scott, Steven Means, and some other Bulls that ended up in the NFL. But it’s nice to see guys like Vince Canosa and Rich Dadabo get their due.
|Rank
|Player
|MAX of
|SUM of Sk
|Notes
|1
|Khalil Mack
|2013
|28.5
|2
|Keith Hansen
|1996
|25
|3
|Vince Canosa
|1994
|24
|4
|Rich Dadabo
|1992
|24
|5
|Steven Means
|2012
|19.5
|6
|Trevor Scott
|2007
|19
|7
|Dave May
|1985
|18
|8
|Taylor Riggins
|2021
|17.5
|9
|Malcolm Koonce
|2020
|17
|10
|Hardy Mitchell
|0
|15.5
|Year by year stats incomplete
|11
|Colby Way
|2013
|15
|12
|Aaron Sanders
|2005
|15
|13
|Dan Leo
|1986
|14.5
|Year by year stats incomplete
|14
|Don Poulsen
|1998
|12.5
|15
|Charles Harris
|2018
|12
|16
|Adam Redden
|2014
|11
|17
|Tim Teicher
|1987
|10.5
|Year by year stats incomplete
This year's team has a couple of players who could get into that top 15 territories with a solid season
|Rank
|Player
|Recent Yr
|Sk
|1
|Daymond Williams
|2021
|6.5
|2
|Kyler Laing
|2021
|4.5
|3
|Max Michel
|2021
|4
|4
|James Patterson
|2021
|4
|5
|George Wolo
|2021
|3
|6
|Daishon Folsom
|2021
|2
|7
|Shaun Dolac
|2021
|1.5
|8
|C.J. Bazile
|2021
|1
They would really need fantastic seasons to get too high up, should they accomplish that their single-season numbers would also crack the top 20.
|Rank
|Sk
|Player
|Year
|Sacks
|1
|12.5
|Vince Canosa
|1993
|12.5
|2
|11
|Dan Leo
|1986
|11
|3
|10.5
|Tim Teicher
|1987
|10.5
|4
|10.5
|Khalil Mack
|2013
|10.5
|5
|10
|Trevor Scott
|2007
|10
|6
|9
|Rich Dadabo
|1992
|18
|7
|9
|Trevor Scott
|2006
|9
|8
|9
|Keith Hansen
|1996
|9
|9
|9
|Duane Williams
|2000
|9
|10
|9
|Anthony Scott
|1996
|9
|11
|8.5
|Taylor Riggins
|2019
|8.5
|12
|8.5
|John White
|1982
|8.5
|13
|8
|Malcolm Koonce
|2019
|8
|14
|8
|Khalil Mack
|2012
|8
|15
|7.5
|Tony Jones
|1989
|7.5
|16
|7.5
|Steven Means
|2012
|7.5
|17
|7
|Vince Canosa
|1994
|7
|18
|7
|Trevor Nickerson
|1991
|7
|19
|7
|Ledarius Mack
|2019
|7
|20
|7
|Don Poulsen
|1997
|7
|21
|7
|Colby Way
|2012
|7
If you’ve been following this site for any amount of time then you know that on the side I’ve been working to build up a usable record book. Most of the records provided by the school don’t go back too long or go too deep into detail.
So if you see an error here, please point it out to me. Also, if you have access to any stats or record books that go back further than 2000, I’d appreciate it. Thank you!
