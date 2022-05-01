Buffalo Running Back Kevin Marks signs with the Chargers

While Jarret Patterson got most of the headlines during his time at Buffalo, Kevin Marks was putting together his own impressive resume. For four years Marks had pushed Patterson every day for the job. At times Marks looked better than Patterson.

The LA Chargers appear to have noticed, as they signed marks quickly after the NFL Draft

It’s not fair to say he was backing up Patterson. While JP got more carries Marks was far more than a rotational back. Many times Marks took the offense on his shoulders and did the job just as well as JP could have.

His stats bear that out.

1,000-yard season in 2019 and a 700+ in a covid shortened 2020. Are the big numbers, he also was decisive in UB’s 2020 Bowl win as the starter.

The New Buffalo coaching staff put in a system that didn’t work out well for Marks so his production was off last season, but the talent was still there.

40 - 4.6, would have placed him in the top 20 running backs at the NFL combine

Verticle - 35.5, would have placed him 7th for his position

Broad - 9’10”, would have placed him in the top 20 among running backs

3 cone - 7.42, would have put him in the top 50 of all players

On film what you see is a patient runner who can wait just long enough for blocks to develop, before exploding with a great quick burst. He’s sharp on the fly and is really good at finding his lanes.

He’s also a very good pass blocking back.

Where he struggles, a bit is on the permiter. Marks is amazing between the tackles, but comparatively, he didn’t to a lot on the outside running game. He’s going to have to develop that to stick in LA.

For more on the Chargers check out Bolts From the Blue