Buffalo Bulls Defensive Linebacker Kadofi Wright signs with The Denver Broncos

Kadafi Write has had flashes of brilliance on the field. He’s an All-MAC linebacker who had a breakout season in 2019 and continued was a key part of UB’s 2020 run. That got him named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Lombardi Award.

Like the rest of the bulls, though, 2021 was a rough adjustment with a slapped together coaching staff taking over after spring ball had already been played. And his production took a hit.

Even with the challenges Wright managed49 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, and five pass breakups.

Those are great numbers, but they were not enough to get Wright drafted.

Still his athleticism and disciplined play along with his resume was enough to get the Bronco’s to take a look at him this spring. He has the frame to play three downs, but needs to develop a bit. A good spring and his potential should be enough to get him at least on a teams practice squad.

For more on Denver check out Mile High Report