UB offensive boss Shane Montgomery and team white gave Buffalo defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey the blues in a 38-12 drubbing during the Bulls’ spring ending “Blue vs White” game.

The game was pretty much decided by the end of the first half, which saw the White team up 31-6 over the blues. The third quarter had silent scoreboard and the teams traded shots in the fourth.

Running the Ball team White’s redshirt freshman Al-Jay Henderson was the star of the game. four of the squad's touchdowns came on carries. Three were short runs but there was a 31-yard scamper among the scores.

But Team white defensive end Daymond Williams also got in on the action with a 35 scoop and score in the first half. His fellow linemate, Solo Bambara, managed an interception that set up one of Henderson's scores.

Playing for both squads UB kicker Alex McNulty had himself a day. Kicking field goals of 40, 49, and 50 yards.

Matt Myers hit Mike Washington very late in the game to close the game and registered the only passing touchdown of the game.