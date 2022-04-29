Buffalo Backfills, Brings in UCF’s Isaiah Adams

Most of the buzz around the portal and Buffalo has been pretty painful, but a bit of good news today. Jim Whitesell is backfilling those lost positions trying to shore up the squad for next season.

Isaiah Adams was “Mr Basketball” as a prep player in Florida and was named to the all AAC frosh team while at UCF. The 6-6 forward’s playing time fell off a bit last season but he still put in 15 minutes a night and averaged four pints and two rebounds.

He should hopefully help a Buffalo frontcourt that’s been thinned out by the portal and graduation. Along with Yazid Powell and Kanye Jones, the Bulls are piecing together a team to compete next year.