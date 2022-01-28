Buffalo adds a new Defensive Coordinator and Running backs coach

Yesterday it was announced that UB had found a replacement for outgoing defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen and Running backs coach Mike Daniels.

Maurice Linguist is hiring Texas A&M graduate assistant Brandon Bailey to take over the defense. Baily’s been in Texas for three seasons, working under Mike Elko.

Bailey graduated from Georgia Southern University in May 2016 and later spent two seasons from 2016-17 as a graduate assistant at Tulane. In 2018 he coached defensive backs at Division II Arkansas-Monticello in 2018, being promoted to defensive coordinator before the 2018 season but left for Texas A&M.

Cuathen was let go after Buffalo’s defense fell apart in the late stages of the season. The Bulls gave up more than 38 points per game during their last third of the season, and that cost UB a shot at a winning record in Linguist’s first season at the helm.

On the other side of the Ball Buffalo found a replacement for Mike Daniels in the person of Greg Knox.

Knox has been coaching since the 1980’s, working his way up through Though the south at schools like TCU, SFA, Auburn, and Mississippit State.

He’s been with the Gators, on Dan Mullen’s staff since 2018 and took over as the team’s leader upon Mullen’s firing in November.

Knox worked alongside Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist at Mississippi State in 2016, under Dan Mullen.

Daniels left Buffalo as Buffalo’s running backs coach to take over the same role at Georgia Tech.