Buffalo fails to launch in the second half against Toledo

Buffalo led most of the first half, allowed Toledo to run into the half with momentum to tie the game and then went ice cold around the ten minute mark of the second half en route to an 86-75 defeat at the hands of Toledo.

Yes, Toledo is probably the best team in the MAC right now, and yes Buffalo played them really well in the first half. But the failure to play complete games against good teams is a disturbingly familiar pattern.

UB was led by Jeenathan Williams, who had 24 points for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu added 11 points. Josh Mballa put up a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

Outside of Keyshawn Brewton the bench was not productive.

Next up for Buffalo is Ohio.