Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls at St. John Fisher Cardinals

By Tim Riordan
NCAA Basketball: Buffalo at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo
Saint John Fisher
  • Game: Buffalo vs SJF
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 11th
  • TV: ESPN+

