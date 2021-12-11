Filed under: Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls at St. John Fisher Cardinals New, 2 comments By Tim Riordan@UBBullRun Dec 11, 2021, 11:11am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls at St. John Fisher Cardinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Buffalo Saint John Fisher Game: Buffalo vs SJF Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, December 11th TV: ESPN+ ^ More From Bull Run BRuWPeG : And the winner is Transfer Portal Update Bulls Secure Solid Win over Hilltoppers Woolley’s Running Buzzer Beater Gives UB Win Game Thread: Buffalo Bulls at WKU Buffalo Bulls Basketball at Western Kentucky: Time, TV channel, how to watch Loading comments...
Loading comments...