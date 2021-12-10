 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BRuWPeG : And the winner is

By Tim Riordan

Well, it came right down to the wire, and Buffalo’s inability to put points on the board against Ball State kept everyone’s score low. Zigo and Merrimac picked against Buffalo and that moved them to first and second for the season.

Here’s your top 8.

Next year, we’ll try to shake things up with user suggestions to the scoring system, and maybe a new “bonus” points section for some random game stat.

Thanks guys, it was a fun year.

YTD Buffalo BSU Winner Total Δ WK YR
Zigo 23 24 36 BSU 60 -12 1 22
121Merrimac 22 27 33 BSU 60 -6 1 21
David Brand 20 28 24 Buffalo 52 4 0 20
Smee 20 31 35 BSU 66 -4 1 19
Buffalo Super Fan 20 17 37 BSU 54 -20 2 18
Bulls & Bills 18 BSU 0 0 2 16
PE21 18 31 17 Buffalo 48 14 1 17
arborhill 17 24 20 Buffalo 44 4 3 14

