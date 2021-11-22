Bulls Fall to Oklahoma Despite Career High from Hemphill

A career high in points from super-senior Summer Hemphill was not enough for Buffalo to defeat Oklahoma in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Bulls took a 17–15 lead at the end of the first quarter using 10 points from Hemphill, six of those points coming on three-point shots. The Bulls took a 24–17 lead in the second quarter, when the Oklahoma surge began with a three-pointer by Taylor Robertson, who was just getting warmed up. Oklahoma then outscored the Bulls 19–2, as Robertson hit three more from downtown in the streak. The Bulls trailed 45–33 at the half.

Three more three-pointers by Robertson in the third quarter help the Sooners push the lead to 16, and Robertson nailed two more in the fourth quarter, giving her nine made 3-pointers for the game, and Oklahoma claimed a 21 point victory.

Hemphill finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, including 5 offensive rebounds against the much taller Sooners. Senior forward Ade Adeyeye had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Unlike the previous game against South Carolina, Hemphill and Adeyeye stayed out of foul trouble, and each played over 30 minutes. Junior forward Loren Christie scored 11 points. Buffalo’s usual leading scorer, junior guard Dyaisha Fair, was stymied by the tough Oklahoma defense and only scored 5 points, but that left more room for Hemphill to operate in.

Buffalo faces Syracuse on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:30pm in the final game of the tournament.